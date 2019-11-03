Lindbrook Capital LLC Sells 534 Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Lindbrook Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,300 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 534 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 116.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 616 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 637 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 86.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 758 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,054 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CM shares. ValuEngine upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Scotiabank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective (down previously from $128.00) on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.67.

NYSE CM opened at $85.94 on Friday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $72.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.05. The stock has a market cap of $37.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.18.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The bank reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.81. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 18.39%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a $1.091 dividend. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.36%.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

