Lindbrook Capital LLC Sells 242 Shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

Lindbrook Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 28.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 622 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EOG. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in EOG Resources during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in EOG Resources during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on EOG Resources from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on EOG Resources from $110.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Citigroup reduced their target price on EOG Resources from $116.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 23rd. TheStreet cut EOG Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $111.00 target price on EOG Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.00.

NYSE EOG opened at $71.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.94 and its 200-day moving average is $83.40. EOG Resources Inc has a one year low of $64.33 and a one year high of $110.20.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 19.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that EOG Resources Inc will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th were given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.76%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

Read More: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.