Lindbrook Capital LLC Raises Position in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN)

Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) by 28.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 407 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Allergan were worth $68,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Allergan by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Allergan by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Allergan by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Allergan by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in Allergan by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 24,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,108,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Allergan alerts:

NYSE:AGN opened at $178.29 on Friday. Allergan plc has a one year low of $114.27 and a one year high of $179.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.66.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.04. Allergan had a negative net margin of 54.25% and a positive return on equity of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.42 earnings per share. Allergan’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Allergan plc will post 16.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. Allergan’s payout ratio is currently 17.74%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AGN. TheStreet raised shares of Allergan from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Allergan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Leerink Swann lowered shares of Allergan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $217.00 to $188.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Svb Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $188.00 price target (down previously from $217.00) on shares of Allergan in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.16.

About Allergan

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

See Also: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for Allergan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allergan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.