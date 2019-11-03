Lindbrook Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN)

Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $361,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,696 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 24,966 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 73,096 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $344,000. Institutional investors own 15.31% of the company’s stock.

EVN opened at $12.68 on Friday. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $10.90 and a twelve month high of $13.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.52.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal obligations of various sectors, such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, healthcare, hospital, housing, transportation, and nursing home.

