Lindbrook Capital LLC Cuts Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Lindbrook Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 539 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Target in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new position in Target in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Target in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in Target in the second quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Buckingham Research lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Target from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Target currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.25.

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $107.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.12. The firm has a market cap of $54.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.54. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $60.15 and a 12-month high of $114.83.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $18.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 27.43%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.98%.

Target declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 19th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to reacquire up to 9.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Cathy R. Smith sold 8,412 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.40, for a total value of $878,212.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 13,540 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.66, for a total transaction of $1,417,096.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 83,478 shares of company stock valued at $8,915,363. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

