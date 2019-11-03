Lindbrook Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH)

Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) by 25.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Tekla Healthcare Investors were worth $92,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HQH. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 12.4% in the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 2.5% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 2.9% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 39,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 5.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 25,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Tekla Healthcare Investors in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 20.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HQH opened at $19.72 on Friday. Tekla Healthcare Investors has a fifty-two week low of $16.50 and a fifty-two week high of $21.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.30.

Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, including the biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals industries.

