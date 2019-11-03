Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LIND) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.23 Per Share, Imperial Capital Forecasts

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LIND) – Stock analysts at Imperial Capital issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Lindblad Expeditions in a research note issued on Thursday, October 31st. Imperial Capital analyst G. Kelly expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the quarter. Imperial Capital currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Lindblad Expeditions’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

Get Lindblad Expeditions alerts:

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $100.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.55 million. Lindblad Expeditions had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 3.11%.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on LIND. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Sidoti upgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a research note on Sunday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.40.

Shares of NASDAQ LIND opened at $15.70 on Friday. Lindblad Expeditions has a 52-week low of $11.98 and a 52-week high of $19.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $781.14 million, a P/E ratio of 65.42 and a beta of 0.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.30.

In other news, Director L. Dyson Dryden sold 13,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.64, for a total value of $239,304.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,243,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,935,551.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 239,221 shares of company stock valued at $4,381,568. Company insiders own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LIND. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,276,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,913,000 after acquiring an additional 340,800 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lindblad Expeditions during the second quarter valued at about $5,718,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Lindblad Expeditions during the second quarter valued at about $5,625,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 645.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 343,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,171,000 after buying an additional 297,667 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 17.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,743,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,293,000 after buying an additional 262,362 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.14% of the company’s stock.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel services. It delivers voyages through a fleet of eight owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

Recommended Story: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Lindblad Expeditions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindblad Expeditions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.