Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Downgraded by TheStreet to C

TheStreet downgraded shares of Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Barclays set a $69.00 price target on shares of Lincoln National and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lincoln National from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $72.90.

NYSE LNC opened at $58.02 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Lincoln National has a 12-month low of $48.07 and a 12-month high of $67.52. The firm has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.99.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($2.66). Lincoln National had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Lincoln National will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Lincoln National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.45%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNC. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lincoln National by 225.0% in the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

