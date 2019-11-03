Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $152.20.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LGND. BidaskClub raised Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine raised Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised Ligand Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LGND traded up $3.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $112.54. The company had a trading volume of 278,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,202. The company has a current ratio of 13.23, a quick ratio of 13.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.26. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $84.45 and a 12 month high of $183.67.

In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, Director Jason Aryeh purchased 746 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $90.01 per share, with a total value of $67,147.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,453 shares in the company, valued at $5,981,434.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 8.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,542,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $176,096,000 after acquiring an additional 157,604 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 897,370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,435,000 after buying an additional 9,728 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 896,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,348,000 after buying an additional 14,094 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 636,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,679,000 after buying an additional 15,693 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 15.6% in the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 511,280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,893,000 after buying an additional 69,093 shares during the period.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; bazedoxifene for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; and Bryxta for non-small cell lung cancer.

