Liberty Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 2,029.9% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,735 shares in the last quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Cambridge Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000.

Shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF stock opened at $48.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.19 and its 200 day moving average is $48.11. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a one year low of $44.43 and a one year high of $48.56.

