Liberty Wealth Management LLC Invests $34,000 in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1,949.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,084,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,231,000 after buying an additional 10,543,933 shares during the period. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,957,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,712,000 after buying an additional 100,093 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,556,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,525,000 after buying an additional 110,399 shares during the period. Fund Evaluation Group LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 42.7% during the second quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 1,378,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,722,000 after buying an additional 412,467 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 12.7% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,027,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,546,000 after buying an additional 115,464 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $87.41 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.27. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $64.30 and a 12-month high of $87.47.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Read More: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.