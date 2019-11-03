Liberty Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Novare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 7,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 22,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 15,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 11,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $46.18 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $43.84 and a 52 week high of $47.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.44.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.