Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 21,429 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 426,486 shares.The stock last traded at $45.56 and had previously closed at $44.91.

Several research firms have weighed in on LSXMA. Benchmark began coverage on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A in a report on Sunday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.20.

The firm has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A had a return on equity of 2.40% and a net margin of 8.06%.

In other news, insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 3,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.22, for a total value of $95,891.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $281,917.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Brian J. Wendling sold 14,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total value of $559,084.51.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 1.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 36.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 2.5% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 18.2% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,871 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 0.5% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.49% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A Company Profile (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

