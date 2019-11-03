LGI Homes (LGIH) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.92 per share for the quarter. LGI Homes has set its FY 2019 guidance at $7.00-8.00 EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $461.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.08 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 21.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect LGI Homes to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:LGIH opened at $79.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.28. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.49. LGI Homes has a fifty-two week low of $37.73 and a fifty-two week high of $89.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 15.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LGIH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of LGI Homes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $77.00 to $84.50 in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of LGI Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.30.

In other LGI Homes news, Director Bryan Christopher Sansbury sold 8,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.91, for a total transaction of $724,063.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 160,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,955,390.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric Thomas Lipar sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.28, for a total transaction of $2,007,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,392,496.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LGI Homes Company Profile

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of new homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, North Carolina, South Carolina, Colorado, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, and Nevada. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached homes and townhomes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name.

