Leggett & Platt, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2019 Earnings of $2.56 Per Share (NYSE:LEG)

Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) – Analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Leggett & Platt in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst P. Keith now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.56 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.43. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Leggett & Platt’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.75 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.98 EPS.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 18.05%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis.

LEG has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Leggett & Platt from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of NYSE:LEG opened at $51.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Leggett & Platt has a 1-year low of $33.48 and a 1-year high of $52.14. The company has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is currently 64.52%.

In other news, SVP Russell J. Iorio sold 26,475 shares of Leggett & Platt stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.86, for a total transaction of $1,372,993.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 81,667 shares in the company, valued at $4,235,250.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Judy C. Odom sold 10,000 shares of Leggett & Platt stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.84, for a total transaction of $508,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 56,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,852,988.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,706 shares of company stock worth $2,926,408. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 25.1% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Woodstock Corp raised its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 2.3% during the second quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA Bancshares Inc. raised its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 5.1% during the second quarter. Bbva USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 6,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in Leggett & Platt by 5.1% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Leggett & Platt by 1.1% in the second quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.92% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

