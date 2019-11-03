Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) Shares Sold by Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan trimmed its position in shares of Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) by 5.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,960 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 860 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Legg Mason were worth $571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LM. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Legg Mason during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Legg Mason during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Legg Mason during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Legg Mason during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. boosted its stake in Legg Mason by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 2,650 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. 87.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Legg Mason from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Legg Mason from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Legg Mason in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Legg Mason in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Legg Mason in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.50.

Shares of NYSE:LM opened at $37.57 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.98 and a 200-day moving average of $36.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.51. Legg Mason Inc has a twelve month low of $23.25 and a twelve month high of $40.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The asset manager reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $743.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.83 million. Legg Mason had a negative net margin of 1.93% and a positive return on equity of 7.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Legg Mason Inc will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Legg Mason, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides investment management and related services to company-sponsored mutual funds and other investment vehicles including pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, private banks, family offices, individuals, as well as to global, institutional, and retail clients.

