LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) Trading Down 0.5%

LEG Immobilien AG (FRA:LEG)’s stock price was down 0.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as €102.40 ($119.07) and last traded at €102.40 ($119.07), approximately 49,794 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at €102.90 ($119.65).

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LEG shares. Bank of America set a €122.00 ($141.86) target price on LEG Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($127.91) target price on LEG Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €120.00 ($139.53) target price on LEG Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €117.00 ($136.05) target price on LEG Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €112.00 ($130.23) target price on LEG Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €114.44 ($133.07).

The firm has a 50-day moving average of €103.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of €104.83.

LEG Immobilien AG, an integrated property company, owns, develops, and manages residential properties in Germany. The company rents and sells apartments. It also invests in the field of real estate development and commercial real estate; and purchases and sells property portfolios. In addition, the company offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT and management services for third-party properties.

