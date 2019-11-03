Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The asset manager reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Lazard had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 48.60%. The company had revenue of $588.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $612.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:LAZ traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.38. 592,563 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 673,447. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Lazard has a 12-month low of $31.07 and a 12-month high of $42.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.19%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lazard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Buckingham Research decreased their price target on shares of Lazard from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lazard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

In other news, CAO Scott D. Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total transaction of $1,021,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,167.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Lazard

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm worldwide. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, shareholder advisory, and various other financial matters.

