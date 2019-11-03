Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) Receives $40.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.00.

LAZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Buckingham Research reduced their price objective on Lazard from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Lazard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lazard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th.

Shares of NYSE:LAZ traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.38. The company had a trading volume of 592,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,447. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.72. Lazard has a 12-month low of $31.07 and a 12-month high of $42.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.61.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $588.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612.98 million. Lazard had a return on equity of 48.60% and a net margin of 12.29%. Lazard’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Research analysts expect that Lazard will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. Lazard’s payout ratio is presently 45.19%.

In other Lazard news, CAO Scott D. Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total value of $1,021,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,167.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LAZ. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in Lazard in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Lazard in the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lazard in the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lazard in the 2nd quarter worth $173,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Lazard in the 2nd quarter worth $199,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Lazard Company Profile

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm worldwide. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, shareholder advisory, and various other financial matters.

