Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Price Target Raised to $23.00

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) had its price objective increased by Cowen from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on LSCC. BidaskClub downgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor to $18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Dougherty & Co reiterated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.61.

LSCC traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,392,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,374,197. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.25 and a 200 day moving average of $16.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.08. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.33. Lattice Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $5.38 and a 1 year high of $21.58.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $103.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.06 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 5.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David Jeffrey Richardson sold 26,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.57, for a total transaction of $493,962.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,733 shares in the company, valued at $1,276,371.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Edwin Jensen sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total value of $79,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 81,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,621,685.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,701 shares of company stock valued at $1,035,888 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LSCC. Pitcairn Co. boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 5.1% during the second quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 22,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 19.9% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 12,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 8.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 15.5% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 19,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 2,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, CrossLink, and programmable mixed signal devices.

