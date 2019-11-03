Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Position Boosted by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,884 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,214 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $4,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 3,350.3% in the second quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 183,039 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $10,816,000 after acquiring an additional 177,734 shares during the period. Windward Capital Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 0.5% in the second quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 36,627 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 8.3% in the second quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 6,879 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 2.4% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 17,230 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 27.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,713 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066 shares during the period. 36.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel Kathleen Bender Patton sold 2,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total transaction of $71,484.80. Also, EVP Lawrence A. Jacobs sold 66,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.16, for a total transaction of $4,010,686.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,010,686.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LVS. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Sunday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.22.

LVS stock opened at $63.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52 week low of $47.39 and a 52 week high of $69.60.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The casino operator reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 37.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.77%.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

