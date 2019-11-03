Laredo Petroleum (LPI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) will be announcing its Q3 2019 earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $216.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.24 million. Laredo Petroleum had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 40.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Laredo Petroleum to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Laredo Petroleum alerts:

Shares of LPI stock opened at $2.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.77. The firm has a market cap of $550.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.59. Laredo Petroleum has a 1 year low of $2.03 and a 1 year high of $5.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

In other news, major shareholder Warburg Pincus Llc sold 69,874 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.76, for a total transaction of $192,852.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LPI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Laredo Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Williams Capital set a $4.50 price objective on Laredo Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Laredo Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine lowered Laredo Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Laredo Petroleum from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.83 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Laredo Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.55.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company also provides midstream and marketing services comprising transportation and marketing of oil and natural gas; and natural gas lift systems, crude oil and natural gas gathering, and water delivery and takeaway services.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Laredo Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laredo Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.