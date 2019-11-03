Lansdowne Oil & Gas (LON:LOGP) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.55

Lansdowne Oil & Gas Plc (LON:LOGP) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.55 and traded as low as $0.80. Lansdowne Oil & Gas shares last traded at $0.80, with a volume of 699,541 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of $5.40 million and a P/E ratio of -9.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.86, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1.54.

About Lansdowne Oil & Gas (LON:LOGP)

Lansdowne Oil & Gas plc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the exploration and development of oil and gas reserves in the Irish Celtic Sea. It holds rights in the 2/07 Helvick and the 1/11 Barryroe exploration licenses located in the North Celtic Sea basin of offshore southern Ireland.

