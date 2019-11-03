Land Securities Group plc (LON:LAND) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Land Securities Group plc (LON:LAND) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 897.43 ($11.73).

LAND has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Land Securities Group from GBX 950 ($12.41) to GBX 840 ($10.98) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th.

Get Land Securities Group alerts:

Shares of LON LAND traded down GBX 7.80 ($0.10) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 932.20 ($12.18). 4,007,321 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,210,000. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.12. The company has a market cap of $6.96 billion and a PE ratio of -57.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 882.40 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 852.42. Land Securities Group has a 12 month low of GBX 473.27 ($6.18) and a 12 month high of GBX 983.20 ($12.85).

In other Land Securities Group news, insider Robert Noel sold 15,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 749 ($9.79), for a total transaction of £116,963.84 ($152,833.97).

Land Securities Group Company Profile

At Landsec, we believe great places are for people to experience and are made with the experience of great people. Across 24 million sq ft of real estate and a portfolio valued at £14.1 billion, we own and manage some of the most successful and recognisable assets in the country. In London, our portfolio totals more than £7.8 billion, and consists of 6.4 million sq ft of real estate.

Featured Article: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for Land Securities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Land Securities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.