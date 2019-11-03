KuCoin Shares Price Hits $1.50 on Major Exchanges (KCS)

KuCoin Shares (CURRENCY:KCS) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 3rd. One KuCoin Shares token can currently be bought for $1.50 or 0.00016349 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. KuCoin Shares has a market capitalization of $130.54 million and approximately $5.82 million worth of KuCoin Shares was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, KuCoin Shares has traded up 9.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003177 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010943 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.44 or 0.00222347 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $127.47 or 0.01386733 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000741 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00028829 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.10 or 0.00120802 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About KuCoin Shares

KuCoin Shares’ launch date was September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Shares’ total supply is 176,863,551 tokens and its circulating supply is 86,863,551 tokens. KuCoin Shares’ official Twitter account is @kucoincom and its Facebook page is accessible here . KuCoin Shares’ official website is www.kucoin.com . The Reddit community for KuCoin Shares is /r/kucoin

KuCoin Shares Token Trading

KuCoin Shares can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Shares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KuCoin Shares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KuCoin Shares using one of the exchanges listed above.

