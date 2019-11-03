KRM22 (LON:KRM) Earns Corporate Rating from FinnCap

FinnCap reiterated their corporate rating on shares of KRM22 (LON:KRM) in a research report released on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

LON:KRM remained flat at $GBX 54.50 ($0.71) during trading hours on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99. KRM22 has a 1-year low of GBX 50 ($0.65) and a 1-year high of GBX 107 ($1.40). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 54.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.61, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

KRM22 Company Profile

KRM22 Plc operates as the technology and software investment company with a focus on risk management in capital markets. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

