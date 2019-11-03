Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 42.85% and a positive return on equity of 6.23%. The company had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Kraft Heinz stock traded up $0.28 on Friday, reaching $32.61. 15,047,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,013,512. Kraft Heinz has a twelve month low of $24.86 and a twelve month high of $54.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.57. The stock has a market cap of $39.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is 45.33%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Barclays set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kraft Heinz currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.68.

In other Kraft Heinz news, Director Jorge P. Lemann bought 3,496,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.60 per share, with a total value of $99,999,985.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,516,449 shares in the company, valued at $100,570,441.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Damme Alexandre Van bought 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.45 per share, with a total value of $7,112,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,379.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

