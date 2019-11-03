Kovack Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,070 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,919 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 163,716 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,765,000 after buying an additional 17,335 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 93.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 186,659 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,114,000 after purchasing an additional 90,411 shares during the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,798 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

PSX stock opened at $118.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.29. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $78.44 and a one year high of $119.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $106.26 and a 200-day moving average of $96.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.10.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.51. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The firm had revenue of $27.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.10 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 30.74%.

Several analysts have issued reports on PSX shares. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.30.

In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 47,433 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.17, for a total transaction of $4,893,662.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

