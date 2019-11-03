Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $462,000 Stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 24.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,824 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates boosted its position in Diageo by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 55,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,104,000 after buying an additional 2,434 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its position in Diageo by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 12,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Diageo by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Diageo by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Diageo alerts:

NYSE:DEO opened at $163.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Diageo plc has a one year low of $136.00 and a one year high of $176.22.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Diageo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Diageo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.00.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

See Also: Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.