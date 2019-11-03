Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $310,000 Holdings in American Finance Trust Inc (NASDAQ:AFIN)

Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of American Finance Trust Inc (NASDAQ:AFIN) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,208 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Finance Trust were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in American Finance Trust by 75.0% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 3,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American Finance Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in American Finance Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in American Finance Trust by 46.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in American Finance Trust by 17.7% during the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 7,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Lisa Kabnick acquired 14,310 shares of American Finance Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.91 per share, with a total value of $199,052.10.

AFIN stock opened at $15.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.83. American Finance Trust Inc has a 12 month low of $9.36 and a 12 month high of $15.00.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.0917 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th.

Several analysts have commented on AFIN shares. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of American Finance Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of American Finance Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of American Finance Trust in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

