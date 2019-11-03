Kovack Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Kovack Advisors Inc. reduced its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) by 28.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,645 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HYG. First National Corp MA ADV raised its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 2,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 13.1% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 3,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 6,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

HYG opened at $86.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.64. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $79.55 and a one year high of $87.65.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

Featured Article: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.