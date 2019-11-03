Kovack Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL)

Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,700 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in TFS Financial were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in TFS Financial by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 110,591 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 31,652 shares of the bank’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 44,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,149 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 28,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.32% of the company’s stock.

TFSL opened at $19.55 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.35 and a 200 day moving average of $17.74. TFS Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $14.92 and a 12 month high of $19.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 68.79 and a beta of 0.18.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. TFS Financial had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 4.64%. The business had revenue of $70.13 million during the quarter.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TFSL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of TFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of TFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

In related news, Chairman Marc A. Stefanski sold 13,222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $237,996.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 229,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,129,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, money market, checking, certificate of deposit, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts. It also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

