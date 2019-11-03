Kolion Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $3,305.00 (KLN)

Kolion (CURRENCY:KLN) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 3rd. Over the last week, Kolion has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar. One Kolion token can now be bought for $0.49 or 0.00005369 BTC on major exchanges. Kolion has a total market capitalization of $494,449.00 and approximately $3,305.00 worth of Kolion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003182 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010929 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.56 or 0.00223294 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $127.87 or 0.01388674 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000744 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00028808 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00121385 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Kolion

Kolion’s total supply is 999,999 tokens. Kolion’s official Twitter account is @michael_077 . The official website for Kolion is kolionovo.org

Buying and Selling Kolion

Kolion can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kolion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kolion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kolion using one of the exchanges listed above.

