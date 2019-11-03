Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Shares Acquired by Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH lifted its position in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,322 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,501 shares during the quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KSS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 582.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,865,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,243,000 after buying an additional 2,445,155 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Kohl’s by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,977,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,520,000 after purchasing an additional 949,985 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new position in Kohl’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,387,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Kohl’s by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,574,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,495,000 after purchasing an additional 808,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Kohl’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,300,000. 98.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kohl's alerts:

NYSE KSS opened at $52.09 on Friday. Kohl’s Co. has a 12 month low of $43.33 and a 12 month high of $83.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.58 and a 200-day moving average of $52.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.07.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.04. Kohl’s had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kohl’s Co. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

KSS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Goldman Sachs Group set a $56.00 target price on shares of Kohl’s and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Kohl’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.18.

About Kohl’s

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.