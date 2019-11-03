Knowles (NYSE:KN) Sets New 52-Week High at $22.12

Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $22.12 and last traded at $22.06, with a volume of 20097 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.58.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KN. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Knowles from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird set a $22.00 target price on Knowles and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $22.00 target price on Knowles and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Craig Hallum set a $23.00 target price on Knowles and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Get Knowles alerts:

The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.58, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.82 and a 200-day moving average of $19.05.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38. The company had revenue of $235.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.92 million. Knowles had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 12.81%. Knowles’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Knowles Corp will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ye Jane Li sold 9,256 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.86, for a total transaction of $174,568.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,258 shares in the company, valued at $457,505.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cheryl L. Shavers sold 4,000 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.98, for a total value of $79,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,487 shares in the company, valued at $689,050.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,181 shares of company stock worth $1,439,093. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Knowles in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Knowles in the third quarter valued at $61,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Knowles in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Knowles in the second quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Knowles in the second quarter valued at $99,000.

Knowles Company Profile (NYSE:KN)

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medical, defense, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio processors, and software and algorithms used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

Further Reading: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Knowles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knowles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.