Kering (EPA:KER) PT Set at €590.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €590.00 ($686.05) price objective on Kering (EPA:KER) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on KER. Bank of America set a €525.00 ($610.47) price target on Kering and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €600.00 ($697.67) price target on Kering and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank set a €520.00 ($604.65) price target on Kering and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group set a €555.00 ($645.35) price target on Kering and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas set a €520.00 ($604.65) price target on Kering and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Kering currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €558.71 ($649.67).

Get Kering alerts:

Shares of KER opened at €515.00 ($598.84) on Wednesday. Kering has a 1 year low of €231.35 ($269.01) and a 1 year high of €417.40 ($485.35). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €471.01.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories worldwide. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, and other leather products; eyewear and textile accessories; jewelry and watches; and T-shirts, sweatshirts, polo shirts, etc., as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

See Also: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Kering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.