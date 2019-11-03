Kennametal (KMT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Kennametal has set its FY 2019 guidance at $2.80-3.20 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $2.80-3.20 EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.02). Kennametal had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 10.19%. The business had revenue of $603.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Kennametal to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Kennametal stock opened at $32.71 on Friday. Kennametal has a fifty-two week low of $27.49 and a fifty-two week high of $43.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 2.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.07.

In other Kennametal news, Director Cindy L. Davis sold 4,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $158,592.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,715.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Kennametal from $30.50 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on Kennametal from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $43.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. TheStreet downgraded Kennametal from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Longbow Research downgraded Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.75.

About Kennametal

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, super-hard materials, and solutions for use in metal cutting and mission-critical wear applications to combat extreme conditions related with wear fatigue, corrosion, and high temperatures worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

