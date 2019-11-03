Kellogg (NYSE:K) Raised to “Buy” at Edward Jones

Edward Jones upgraded shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. They issued an in-line rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. GMP Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays lowered shares of Kellogg to an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 price target on shares of Kellogg and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kellogg has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.35.

Shares of NYSE K opened at $63.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.82 and a 200 day moving average of $59.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.52. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $51.34 and a 12-month high of $67.46.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 42.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Kellogg will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.66%.

In related news, SVP Alistair D. Hirst sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total transaction of $159,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.96, for a total transaction of $6,396,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 623,155 shares of company stock worth $39,141,043 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kellogg by 117.4% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Kellogg by 39.4% in the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the third quarter valued at $72,000. 88.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

