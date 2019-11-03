Kandi Technologies Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNDI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Kandi Technologies Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNDI) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,970,000 shares, a decrease of 5.1% from the September 15th total of 6,290,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 270,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 22.0 days. Currently, 15.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:KNDI opened at $5.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.04. Kandi Technologies Group has a 1 year low of $3.54 and a 1 year high of $9.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.15 million for the quarter. Kandi Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 10.19% and a negative net margin of 17.33%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Kandi Technologies Group by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 188,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 36,074 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Kandi Technologies Group by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 160,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 58,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Kandi Technologies Group by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 116,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 13,461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Kandi Technologies Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised Kandi Technologies Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th.

About Kandi Technologies Group

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and commercializes electric vehicle (EV) products and parts and off-road vehicles in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers off-road vehicles, including go-karts, all-terrain vehicles, utility vehicles, and other vehicles for sale to distributors or consumers; and EV parts comprising battery packs, EV drive motors, EV controllers, air conditioners, and other electric products.

