Kalvista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) Shares Up 8.1%

Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALV)’s share price shot up 8.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.65 and last traded at $11.46, 139,290 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 1% from the average session volume of 140,642 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.60.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KALV. TheStreet lowered Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Leerink Swann began coverage on Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.33.

The company has a quick ratio of 8.29, a current ratio of 8.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $188.84 million, a PE ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 2.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.80.

Kalvista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.20. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 22.29% and a negative net margin of 144.64%. The company had revenue of $3.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 948.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 736,782 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,320,000 after buying an additional 666,525 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $21,036,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 47.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 527,829 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,692,000 after purchasing an additional 170,439 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $10,067,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $3,608,000. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

