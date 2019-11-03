JUST EAT PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:JSTTY) Stock Rating Lowered by Canaccord Genuity

JUST EAT PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:JSTTY) was downgraded by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of JUST EAT PLC/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of JUST EAT PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JUST EAT PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of JUST EAT PLC/ADR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get JUST EAT PLC/ADR alerts:

OTCMKTS JSTTY opened at $4.69 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.27. JUST EAT PLC/ADR has a one year low of $3.25 and a one year high of $5.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 58.63 and a beta of 1.11.

Just Eat plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a hybrid marketplace for online food delivery. The company enables consumers to order and pay for food from its restaurant partners. It serves approximately 26 million customers and 100,000 restaurant partners in the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Denmark, France, Ireland, Italy, Mexico, Norway, Spain, Switzerland, and Brazil.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for JUST EAT PLC/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JUST EAT PLC/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.