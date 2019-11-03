Jupiter Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,040 Shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Jupiter Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,596 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the quarter. Boeing makes up 1.1% of Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,131 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,235,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 4,051 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Boeing by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 73,813 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $28,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Boeing by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,756 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $14,745,000 after acquiring an additional 4,255 shares in the last quarter. 67.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BA stock traded up $5.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $345.19. The stock had a trading volume of 3,502,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,169,489. The business’s fifty day moving average is $366.97 and its 200-day moving average is $359.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.98. The firm has a market cap of $191.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56, a PEG ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.24. Boeing Co has a 1-year low of $292.47 and a 1-year high of $446.01.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20 billion. Boeing had a net margin of 4.37% and a negative return on equity of 367.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $2.055 dividend. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.34%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research lowered Boeing from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $404.00 to $393.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Boeing from $430.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Boeing from $380.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Boeing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $416.00 to $323.00 in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays set a $367.00 target price on Boeing and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $379.97.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

