Jupiter Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,500 SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS)

Jupiter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 11,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. American Money Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 52,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,521,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 5,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of QUS traded up $0.63 on Friday, hitting $90.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,089. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.65 and a fifty-two week high of $90.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.68.

