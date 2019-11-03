Julia Wilson Buys 13 Shares of 3i Group plc (LON:III) Stock

3i Group plc (LON:III) insider Julia Wilson bought 13 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,139 ($14.88) per share, with a total value of £148.07 ($193.48).

Julia Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get 3i Group alerts:

On Monday, September 30th, Julia Wilson bought 13 shares of 3i Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,147 ($14.99) per share, with a total value of £149.11 ($194.84).

On Friday, August 30th, Julia Wilson bought 14 shares of 3i Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,085 ($14.18) per share, with a total value of £151.90 ($198.48).

Shares of LON:III opened at GBX 1,129 ($14.75) on Friday. 3i Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 7.95 ($0.10) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,189 ($15.54). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,107.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,015.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.27, a quick ratio of 8.51 and a current ratio of 9.18. The firm has a market cap of $10.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83.

Separately, Barclays boosted their target price on 3i Group from GBX 1,185 ($15.48) to GBX 1,270 ($16.59) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th.

3i Group Company Profile

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

Further Reading: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for 3i Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3i Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.