JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was upgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, LiveTradingNews reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on JPM. Buckingham Research downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $125.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $135.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.02.

JPM stock traded up $2.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $127.80. 11,579,578 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,316,382. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $119.43 and its 200-day moving average is $113.43. The company has a market cap of $399.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.97. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $91.11 and a 12 month high of $127.99.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $29.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.36 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 24.70%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 18,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $109.91 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,737.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicole Giles sold 863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total transaction of $109,367.99. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,134,106.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,746 shares of company stock valued at $10,684,810 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JPM. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,662,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,987,118,000 after buying an additional 1,952,873 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 39.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,689,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,648,509,000 after buying an additional 6,745,215 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2,432.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 23,689,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,648,497,000 after buying an additional 22,754,332 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,021,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,679,357,000 after buying an additional 275,854 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 12,687,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,493,173,000 after buying an additional 125,867 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

