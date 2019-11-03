JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,345,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 112,749 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.3% of Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $276,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2,432.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 23,689,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,648,497,000 after purchasing an additional 22,754,332 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,689,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,648,509,000 after purchasing an additional 6,745,215 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11,601.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 4,973,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $497,397,000 after purchasing an additional 4,931,461 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $331,575,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,563,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $845,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283,575 shares in the last quarter. 71.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 18,200 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $109.91 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,362.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $857,737.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nicole Giles sold 863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total value of $109,367.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,949 shares in the company, valued at $1,134,106.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,746 shares of company stock valued at $10,684,810 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JPM traded up $2.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $127.80. The stock had a trading volume of 11,579,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,316,382. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.43. The firm has a market cap of $399.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.21. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $91.11 and a fifty-two week high of $127.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $29.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.36 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 24.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. Equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

JPM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Buckingham Research cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $125.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.02.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

