JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Rio Tinto (LON:RIO) a GBX 5,490 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 5,490 ($71.74) target price on Rio Tinto (LON:RIO) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on RIO. DZ Bank upgraded Rio Tinto to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 4,500 ($58.80) to GBX 5,100 ($66.64) in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Rio Tinto from GBX 5,100 ($66.64) to GBX 4,800 ($62.72) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Independent Research cut their target price on Rio Tinto from GBX 4,500 ($58.80) to GBX 4,300 ($56.19) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Liberum Capital lowered Rio Tinto to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 4,700 ($61.41) target price (down previously from GBX 5,500 ($71.87)) on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rio Tinto currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 4,411.80 ($57.65).

Shares of LON RIO traded up GBX 154 ($2.01) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 4,168 ($54.46). The company had a trading volume of 5,355,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,860,000. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 4,137.56 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 4,438.40. Rio Tinto has a 12 month low of GBX 3,489 ($45.59) and a 12 month high of GBX 5,039 ($65.84). The stock has a market cap of $52.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.97.

In other Rio Tinto news, insider Jean-Sébastien Jacques sold 7 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,007 ($52.36), for a total value of £280.49 ($366.51).

About Rio Tinto

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

