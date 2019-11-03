JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) a $74.00 Price Target

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) received a $74.00 price objective from investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.57% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on LITE. Stifel Nicolaus set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. MKM Partners set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.90.

Shares of NASDAQ LITE traded up $2.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.16. The company had a trading volume of 2,478,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,162,805. Lumentum has a 12-month low of $37.00 and a 12-month high of $65.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.37.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $449.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.16 million. Lumentum had a negative net margin of 2.18% and a positive return on equity of 17.81%. Lumentum’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lumentum will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lumentum news, COO Vincent Retort sold 4,908 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total transaction of $293,891.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 90,018 shares in the company, valued at $5,390,277.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Judy G. Hamel sold 803 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $48,180.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,550,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 188,933 shares of company stock worth $10,941,834 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 5,481.8% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 614 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 83.6% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 31.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 150.0% during the second quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 95.0% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.54% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

