Jones Financial Companies Lllp Trims Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp decreased its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 882 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in General Mills were worth $678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GIS. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in General Mills by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,890,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,515,202,000 after acquiring an additional 6,544,997 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 24,698.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,637,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,063,000 after buying an additional 3,623,246 shares during the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT purchased a new position in shares of General Mills during the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,946,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,313,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,085,000 after buying an additional 1,639,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,174,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,477,631,000 after buying an additional 643,774 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GIS opened at $51.18 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.42 and a 52 week high of $56.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.93.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 18th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. General Mills had a return on equity of 27.38% and a net margin of 11.21%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 9th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 60.87%.

In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 18,951 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total value of $1,033,208.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,451,885.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kofi A. Bruce sold 15,582 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.33, for a total value of $846,570.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,487 shares in the company, valued at $1,928,008.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GIS. ValuEngine lowered General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on General Mills from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on General Mills from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on General Mills from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on General Mills from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.82.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

