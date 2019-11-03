Jones Financial Companies Lllp Sells 364 Shares of Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lessened its stake in shares of Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 364 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Fortis were worth $5,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Fortis by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,410,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $489,828,000 after acquiring an additional 398,352 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortis by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,625,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $380,897,000 after purchasing an additional 304,290 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortis by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,167,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $164,121,000 after purchasing an additional 90,556 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in shares of Fortis during the 2nd quarter valued at $162,243,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortis by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,994,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $118,209,000 after purchasing an additional 863,900 shares during the last quarter. 51.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTS has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group set a $62.00 price objective on Fortis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Fortis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Fortis in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Fortis from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Fortis in a report on Thursday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.67.

Shares of FTS opened at $41.29 on Friday. Fortis Inc has a 12 month low of $31.80 and a 12 month high of $42.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $18.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.14.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 12.72%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fortis Inc will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be paid a $0.3631 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This represents a yield of 3.5%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.68%.

About Fortis

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 425,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,377 MW (MW), including 57 MW of solar capacity.

